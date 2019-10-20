HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer

Englewood, CO, October 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial oversight for the system’s three hospitals and more than 33 clinics. Ramazani will join the Swedish executive team in early December.

Ramazani led successful cost reduction and growth initiatives while at Tulane, while overseeing more than $15 million in capital improvements since 2016. Prior to joining Tulane, Ramazani served as chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Mississippi.

“I am pleased that our search for a new chief financial officer has ended with Regina. She is a dynamic leader who is well poised to provide financial leadership for a complex regional medical center like Swedish,” said Richard Hammett, Swedish Medical Center CEO. “I am looking forward to working with her as we continue to provide world-class health care for the Rocky Mountain region.”

Ramazani is active in the community, serving on the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s New Orleans chapter executive committee and as a past board member and campaign chair for the United Way of South Mississippi.

Ramazani holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and she earned her Fellow status with the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

Ramazani is replacing Kathy Ashenfelter, who is retiring from Swedish Medical Center after leading the hospital’s financial services for more than 30 years.

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

