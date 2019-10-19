Bublish Announces Publication of Its First Book on the Blockchain

Announcement to be made at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week.

Charleston, SC, October 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The indie book publishing platform Bublish is pleased to announce the publication of its first book on the blockchain: Einstein’s Compass: A YA Time Traveler Adventure by Authors Grace Blair and Laren Bright.

The book’s debut on the blockchain was made possible through Bublish’s partnership with Bookchain by Scenarex. Bookchain is showcasing its technology and Einstein’s Compass at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany this week.

Einstein’s Compass: A YA Time Traveler Adventure tells the story of a young Albert Einstein, who is given a supernatural compass that allows him to travel through time and space. Along the way, he finds wisdom in other dimensions, including the lost city of Atlantis. But evil forces seek the power of the compass, including a monstrous, shape-shifting dragon from a different age. Can the compass protect Albert from such villainy?

Blockchain is a promising new technology for the book publishing industry, enabling authors and publishers to configure the security, traceability, attribution, and distribution settings (including lending and reselling) of their eBooks. While protecting and securing the eBooks against theft and piracy, Bookchain’s blockchain-based platform, allows readers to access eBook files from any device through its browser-based Web Reader. Bookchain by Scenarex, a Montreal-based startup, was born out of a passion for literature, sharing and technology. Through blockchain technology, the company strives to create flexible, user-friendly, non-restrictive solutions that will benefit the evolution and development of the digital publishing industry.

About Bublish

Bublish is the world’s first complete indie publishing platform with built-in marketing technology. Authors can write, publish, market, and track their sales—all from one dashboard. By providing a complete publishing and marketing solution, Bublish’s award-winning platform empowers thousands of “authorpreneurs” around the world with the tools, technology, resources and programs they need to be successful in today’s crowded book marketplace.

Learn more about Bublish and its services at bublish.com.

