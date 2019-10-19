Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing

PR.com  
October 19, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft.

Oswego, IL, October 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Seginus Inc was founded in November 2009 and continues to bring customers the very best in PMA parts. Seginus Inc currently has over 200 active parts in their inventory and many more are available through special order upon request. Look for their company page on LinkedIn and email brittany@seginusinc.com to be placed on a distribution list for more information.

The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft.

Seginus Aerospace LLC has released the following FAA PMA replacement part to aid in your cost reduction programs when maintaining your Nose gear Landing Assemblies on Textron King Air Aircraft Models.

If you have any interest in developing a new PMA part please contact info@seginusinc.com.

For additional information contact the USA offices or your regional distributor.

Contact Information:
Seginus Inc.
Erik Hatch
630-800-2795
Contact via Email
www.seginusinc.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797332

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo