Davos Networks Joins Far-Reaching Initiative to Promote the Awareness of Online Safety and Privacy for National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Davos Networks is listed as 2019 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) Champion.

Bern, Switzerland, October 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Davos Networks is proud to announce its commitment to National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM), held annually in October, by signing up as a Champion and joining a growing global effort to promote the awareness of online safety and privacy. NCSAM is a collaborative effort among businesses, government agencies, colleges and universities, associations, nonprofit organizations and individuals committed to this year's NCSAM theme of "Own IT. Secure IT. Protect IT." which encourages everyone to #BeCyberSmart through cybersecurity best practices.

During the month of October, Davos Networks will release multiple blogs sharing tips and information about how individuals and small businesses can report, recover and reinforce their cybersecurity after cybercrime hits.

"Davos Networks is honored to be a Champion of NCSAM," said Bajram Hoxha, founder and CEO of Davos Networks. "By participating in NCSAM, we can help reduce the chance of re-victimization by educating individuals and small businesses about cybersecurity best practices."

Now in its 16th year, NCSAM continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing all Americans with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Davos Networks is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

