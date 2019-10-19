Urologist, Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh Joins NY Health

Port Jefferson Station, NY, October 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- New York Health is proud to announce that Dr. Natan Davoudzadeh, an esteemed, board-certified urologist, has joined their skilled team of experts in their fields. A urological surgeon, Dr. Davoudzadeh focuses on treating diseases of the genitourinary tract that can affect male and female patients of all ages. In addition to now practicing at New York Health, Dr. Davoudzadeh also has offices in Forest Hills, NY, and in Lawrence, NY.

He has extensive experience in treating urologic cancers for which he uses the most up-to-date, minimally-invasive techniques. Dr. Davoudzadeh is also highly skilled in dealing with prostate, kidney and testicular tumors. Some of the urologic conditions he commonly treats include hematuria, kidney stone disease, and overactive bladder.

Joining the New York Health team is something that Dr. Davoudzadeh has been eagerly anticipating. He views this as an opportunity to work together with other accomplished specialists to provide the best care for patients. “I have the opportunity to work alongside colleagues with a wealth of experience who are true experts in their respective fields, which will only enhance the type of care we can provide our patients,” Dr. Davoudzadeh said.

In striving for excellence in patient care while treating urological conditions, Dr. Davoudzadeh will be making use not only of minimally invasive approaches but also robotic and laparoscopic surgery. “I hope to be able to push forward the field of urology through cutting-edge research and innovation,” he said.

He takes a humanistic approach to treating patients, helping them to understand everything that is happening as it unfolds. “I care for each and every patient as if they were my own family member,” he said. “I truly believe that the health of my patients is of the utmost importance and I work diligently every day to improve their health with my medical knowledge and surgical skills.”

From the beginning, Dr. Davoudzadeh has set high standards for himself and the care that he provides. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with honors from Brandeis University while undertaking a double major in neuroscience and biology. Dr. Davoudzadeh also graduated in the top 1% of his medical school class at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine. During his residency in both general surgery and urology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Dr. Davoudzadeh had the honor of serving as Chief Resident. His ensuing fellowship, also at Mount Sinai Hospital, was a unique one in Advanced Robotic and Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Currently, Dr. Davoudzadeh is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates, PC, and South Nassau Communities Hospital. He is also associated with numerous esteemed national societies including the American College of Surgeons, the American Urological Association and the American Association of Clinical Urologists.

Link: https://nyhealth.com/urologist-dr-natan-davoudzadeh-joins-ny-health/ ?utm_source=press&utm_medium=release&utm_campaign=DrNatanDavoudzadeh

To make an appointment with Dr. Davoudzadeh, please call 718-732-4033. For more information, please visit our website at www.NYHealth.com.

About NY Health

New York Health is becoming the premier network of healthcare physicians who are board-certified in their respective specialties. We offer services in internal medicine, nephrology, urology and now general, breast and colorectal surgery. We also offer services in physical therapy. Our mission is to always provide quality, compassionate care to each of our patients.

Contact Information:

New York Health

Jeremy Mutschler

631-574-8360

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797430

Press Release Distributed by PR.com