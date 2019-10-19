International Institute for Analytics Honors Ford Motor Company with 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award

Portland, OR, October 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The International Institute for Analytics (IIA), the leading independent analytics and data science research and advisory firm, named Ford Motor Company the winner of the 2019 ANNY Excellence in Analytics Award at IIA’s Analytics Symposium held in Detroit.

Ford Motor Company won the Excellence in Analytics Award for its Global Supply Chain Fitness Analytics initiative that supports their Manufacturing, Purchasing, Material Planning and Logistics divisions.

“Ford Motor Company’s project was our first unanimous winner in the history of the ANNY because of the impressive global impact to the business,” said IIA Chief Analytics Officer Bill Franks. “Congratulations to Ford’s innovative data and analytics team and their business partners.”

All applicants competed on the five key areas that determine the success of an analytics project: outcomes, ambition, scale, skills, and insights. Franks led a panel of judges who examined each application and cast anonymous ballots.

The other two finalists for the 2019 ANNY were Intel and Steelcase, who spoke on stage with Ford Motor Company at the Analytics Symposium sharing key learnings from their respective projects. Ford Motor Company is the first organization to win the ANNY twice.

Upon accepting the award on behalf of Ford, Craig Brabec, Director, Global Data Insight and Analytics, said, “We are delighted to receive this honor and very humbled to be in the company of such outstanding finalists. Ford touches the lives of people in every corner of the globe, not just by making and selling smart vehicles for a smart world, but by leading the way in supply chain, manufacturing and business innovation.”

About the Analytics Symposium

The Analytics Symposium is a semi-annual event that brings together a community of analytics practitioners and thought leaders for moderated discussions on key analytics topics, industry specifics, and functional applications. The most recent event was held in Detroit, MI and featured speakers from Walmart, Procter & Gamble, Quandl, and several other organizations.

About IIA

The International Institute for Analytics (IIA) is an independent research and analytics advisory firm for organizations committed to accelerating their business through the power of data. Co-founded by Tom Davenport and CEO Jack Phillips, IIA works across a breadth of industries to deliver strategic and actionable insights from its global network of analytics practitioners, industry experts and faculty. IIA’s research clients gain access to on-demand consulting, an extensive research library, faculty-moderated executive roundtables and expert network of practitioners. IIA also provides analytics assessments and training services designed to optimize performance in the new data economy. For more information about IIA, its services and how you can become a member visit http://www.iianalytics.com/.

Contact Information:

International Institute For Analytics

Linzie R VanWieringen

(503) 467-0210

Contact via Email

iianalytics.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797364

Press Release Distributed by PR.com