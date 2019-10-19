Leading Music Industry Finance Firm, Sound Royalties Taps French/West/Vaughan as Agency of Record

Business Model Helps Fund Creative Projects While Protecting Royalty Copyrights

Raleigh, NC, October 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- French/West/Vaughan (FWV), one of the nation’s largest independently-owned public relations, advertising and digital marketing agencies, today announced it has been retained for national public relations support by Sound Royalties, the specialty finance firm serving creative talent in the music industry.

With headquarters in West Palm Beach, Fla., and additional staff in Nashville and Los Angeles, Sound Royalties extends funding to songwriters, producers and performers based on their royalty income. Every deal is customized, providing royalty advance options that are often used for recording new music, touring, marketing or other expenses to help creatives grow. Known for its artist-friendly policy of never taking ownership of a client’s copyrights, the firm offers banking-type solutions tailored to the individual. Sound Royalties has partnered with a wide range of music professionals including GRAMMY winners and platinum recording artists such as Lil Wayne and Pitbull.

Founder and CEO, Alex Heiche, launched Sound Royalties in 2014 to help fund creative careers without putting an individual’s copyrights at risk. Today, Heiche is an internationally recognized expert in music royalties and sought-after speaker who has presented at the invitation of the Recording Academy, Sync Summit, Vanderbilt University, Belmont University and many more.

“Our focus is to help fund the dreams and ambitions of our clients,” said Heiche. “FWV shares that commitment with us, so we’re excited to leverage their PR expertise as we continue to transform the financing model for creatives.”

FWV represents a diversified roster of clients and projects in music and entertainment, including Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, Stadium Entertainment LLC, MyMy Music, Eastwind Marketing Group (Salt-N-Pepa, Naughty by Nature), the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation and Wrangler’s sponsorship of the Academy of Country Music. The agency also works closely with the national non-profit Teen Cancer America and co-founder Roger Daltrey of The Who. For the Sound Royalties brand, FWV will handle national media relations and provide counsel on strategy, marketing and partnerships.

“Sound Royalties’ unique business model is opening doors for new creative work in a way that has never been available before,” said FWV Chairman & CEO, Rick French, who serves on the board of trustees of both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame + Museum and The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. “As an agency with long-standing experience and deep roots in music, we’re thrilled to be working with Alex and his team.”

Ranked among the nation’s 15 largest PR firms overall (2018 O’Dwyer’s Ranking of Top U.S. PR Firms), FWV has captured 15 National Agency of the Year honors over the past two decades. The agency employs 113 public relations, public affairs, social media, advertising and digital marketing experts between its Raleigh, N.C. headquarters and New York City, Los Angeles and Tampa offices.

About French/West/Vaughan

French/West/Vaughan (FWV) is one of the nation’s leading public relations, public affairs, advertising and digital media agencies, with offices in Raleigh, New York City, Los Angeles and Tampa. National, international and local clients represented by the agency include Wrangler, ABB, Proximo, Melitta, Bassett Furniture, Volvo Trucks North America, the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Moe’s Southwest Grill and the N.C. Department of Transportation. Owned or affiliated companies include fashion and lifestyle PR firm AMP3 (New York City), pet and veterinary PR practice FWV Fetching and feature film development imprint Prix Productions. FWV is a partner in IPREX, a $380 million network of communication agencies with 1,600 staff and 110 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fwv-us.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Vimeo or Instagram.

About Sound Royalties

Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects without ever taking ownership of their copyrights, allowing for pass-through income, and empowering creatives to choose from a variety of flexible pricing options. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as BMI, ASCAP, SESAC, SoundExchange and many more. To date, Sound Royalties has worked with a wide range of leading music industry professionals, including GRAMMY Award winners, platinum recording artists and notable music industry executives in every genre. Learn more at https://soundroyalties.com.

