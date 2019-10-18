Fan Health Network Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Fan Health Network to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Arlington, TX, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Fan Health Network connects you directly to professional athletes, sports personalities, and celebrities who want you to improve your fitness, diet, and well-being, today announced the availability of Healthy You in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Fan Health Network customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Fan Health Network’s technology is powered by Healthper. Healthper’s world class platform has capabilities to create a customizable and comprehensive well-being program offering. Fan Health Network’s exclusive agreement through a partnership with the NFLPA to use NFL players in corporate wellness challenges - a key to building a valuable and unique nucleus of influencers that would appeal to NFL and college fans throughout the country and around the globe.

Fan Health Network offers turnkey wellness programs including fun challenges and connects users directly to professional athletes, sports personalities, and celebrities who want you to improve your fitness, diet, and well-being.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, “We’re pleased to welcome Fan Health Network & Healthper to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

