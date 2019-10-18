CommLab India Bags the Silver Award in eLearning Content Development for 2019

CommLab India is proud to announce that it's a winner of eLearning Industry's silver award for eLearning content development in 2019.

Hyderabad, India, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- CommLab India, an industry leader in offering rapid eLearning solutions and authoring tools expert, has been conferred the Silver Award among the top eLearning content development companies for 2019 by eLearning Industry.

This recognition is an acknowledgement of CommLab India’s contribution and impact on eLearning development on a global scale. Among the distinguishing factors, eLearning Industry looked for companies committed to excellence in eLearning content development and delivering true value to their customers. Companies were ranked on the following 8 criteria:

eLearning Content Development Quality

eLearning Expertise

eLearning Industry Innovation

Customer Reviews

Economic Growth Potential

Customer Retention

Employee Turnover

Social Responsibility

CommLab India has already established itself as a leader in rapid eLearning solutions. With a strong background in instructional design and a team with the expertise to develop world-class eLearning, blended learning and microlearning solutions, the company has made a stellar impact on the eLearning landscape.

CommLab India has consistently sustained a high level of performance and this has been possible only because of the focus on building customer trust and loyalty. The company believes that it’s not always about the financial success of a project and holds customer satisfaction as the highest priority. Whether it is eLearning courses that form part of a larger training curriculum, end-to-end customized eLearning solutions, short nuggets of learning in the form of microlearning, or just-in-time performance support, CommLab India works closely with its customers to identify their employee performance gaps, training needs, and learner profile to design the best training solutions.

CommLab India has delivered eLearning solutions across various industries and verticals. The company has proven its expertise in building online training programs on sales, products, safety, compliance, and software. CommLab India’s expertise in rapid authoring tools, its array of training solutions, and efficient project management – all make it a frontrunner in eLearning content development.

“Knowing the pulse of our customers is one of our key strengths and this helps us deliver high-quality training solutions that are focused on improving employee performance. With a strong background in classroom training and with almost two decades of experience in eLearning, we know what’s just right for our customers. We constantly try to offer value in our services and delight our customers. So we are elated with this validation of our efforts,” signs off Dr. Ayesha Habeeb Omer, COO and Co-Founder, CommLab India.

About CommLab India:

CommLab India is the most sought-after global leader for its rapid eLearning solutions. The company has 100 International customers in 30+ countries.

With our formidable authoring tools expertise and decades of experience in corporate training and instructional design, we offer rapid eLearning solutions for speed, scale and value with any authoring tool:

ILT material conversion into instructionally sound, visually appealing, engaging eLearning curriculums and other digital learning formats.

Legacy Course Conversions from Flash or any other authoring tool to HTML5, even if you do not have source files.

eLearning Translation of English eLearning course into 35 international languages – both text and audio.

