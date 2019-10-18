FACTON at the Cost Engineering Summit 2019

EPC software manufacturer FACTON is presenting its solutions for enterprise-wide product costing at the Cost Engineering Summit in Fulda on October 30, 2019. FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda will be discussing the impact new mobility trends have on production in the automotive sector.

Potsdam, Germany, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The title of this year’s Cost Engineering Summit on October 30, 2019 in Fulda is “Opportunity in Crisis – Engineering Excellence and Transparent Costs for More Revenues.” This is a new event targeted at production industry businesses that use cost engineering to pursue a robust cost strategy and comprehensive product and project cost management.

Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) vendor FACTON is exhibiting at the Cost Engineering Summit and will be presenting its solutions for enterprise-wide product costing there. Alexander M. Swoboda, CEO of FACTON, will be lecturing on the “Future of Mobility” immediately following the event opening. He will outline the four mobility trends Connected, Autonomous, Shared and Electric (abbreviated as: CASE) and how they are influencing production and profitability in the automotive industry. “We are convinced that enterprise-wide collaboration is the only way for businesses to achieve the best possible value for customers while simultaneously minimizing costs. Collaborative cost management is a key feature of our EPC software,” says Alexander M. Swoboda regarding his company’s participation in the event.

The Cost Engineering Summit is targeted at executives in the development, design engineering, purchasing and sales departments at manufacturing companies. The event will take place at the Maritim Hotel am Schlossgarten Fulda situated in the gardens opposite the palace. The conference language is German. FACTON is offering guests who are interested in attending the event a 20 percent discount on the Cost Engineering Summit participation fee. https://www.facton.com/de/rabatt-cost-engineering-summit-2019

About FACTON

The FACTON EPC Suite is the leading Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) solution for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and electronics industries. Its specific solutions offer robust answers to the requirements of executive management and individual departments within the enterprise. FACTON EPC enables standardized, enterprise-wide costing independent of location and department for maximum product cost transparency throughout every phase of the product lifecycle. Businesses accelerate their costing, achieve pinpoint cost accuracy and secure their profitability.

FACTON was founded in 1998 and has locations in Potsdam, Dresden, Stuttgart and Detroit. Hasso Plattner, founder and chairman of the supervisory board of SAP SE & Co. KG, has supported this innovative company since 2006. The international portfolio of customers includes Ford Motor Company, Henniges Automotive, DURA Automotive Systems, Airbus, Mahle Behr, MANN+HUMMEL, Porsche and other renowned manufacturers.

