JOLT Advantage Group Wins 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award

At UiPath Partner FORWARD III JOLT Advantage Group takes home Innovating RPA award for its ability to democratize RPA, drive customer results and ensure implementation success with Automation First strategies.

Tampa, FL, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- JOLT Advantage Group, a leading North American IT consulting firm specialized in Intelligent Automation, celebrated winning the 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Award for Innovating RPA at Partner FORWARD III. The event assembled UiPath’s global technology and business partners to answer questions, share knowledge and help customers realize new possibilities with Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

The 2019 UiPath Partner of the Year Awards are designed to celebrate organizations that are accelerating the Automation First era with RPA, technology that automates repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for employees all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and job satisfaction.

The Innovating RPA category highlights JOLT’s commitment to deliver innovative RPA solutions and helping customers put automation first to achieve outstanding business and digital transformation results.

“Partners are fundamental to our business strategy of UiPath. They share the necessary skills and experience to ensure successful RPA implementation with customers to prepare them for the future of work,” said Chris Morgan, Global Vice President, Partners and Alliances. “We’re excited to kick off FORWARD III by honoring the winners of this year’s Partner of the Year awards – companies that are democratizing RPA throughout the world and helping organizations thrive in the Automation First era.”

“At JOLT we pride ourselves on being extremely innovative, it’s one of our core competencies, in fact, it is paramount to our long-term success,” said Chris Thilburg, Partner at JOLT. “Partnering with UiPath has changed our lives for the better, we’ve been strapped onto the rocket ship and we’re looking forward to growing together as the future couldn’t be brighter”

UiPath is the leader in the RPA space and the ‘automation first’ era, championing one robot for every employee. FORWARD III is the first-ever global event for the RPA community. More than 3,000 UiPath partners, experts, customers and RPA enthusiasts from around the world attended the conference, people who are all inspired by the promise and practice of Automation First to liberate people from dull, mundane work.

JOLT’s comprehensive intelligent automation portfolio is equipped with purpose-built automation frameworks, intelligent transformation accelerators, effective change management strategy and highly experienced automation talent.

UiPath is leading the “automation first” era – championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company’s enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.

Recently named by Comparably as the 6th happiest place to work and the 11th best company culture among large businesses, UiPath is one of the fastest growing and highest-valued AI enterprise software companies worldwide.

