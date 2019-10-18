Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters Reveals Their 2019 Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients

Jacksonville company reveal who receives free new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart program.

Jacksonville, FL, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Reliant is pleased to announce its Third Annual Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients. This program was created in 2017 as a way for the Jacksonville-based company to give back to the community by providing families and local organizations in need with new roofs. This year, they selected one local family and a large local non-profit organization.

The first local recipient is Betty. Adrienne Menzies, Director of Public Relations at Reliant stated, “She is one of the first recipients Reliant has ever had that was nominated by numerous people. That just goes to show the impact that Betty has had on her local community.” Betty is a nurse who has raised five girls as a single parent and has always put her children first. She is known around the neighborhood as "Ms. Betty," acting as a second mom to many of the kids. If anyone got injured, they knew to go see Ms. Betty. She's even volunteered out at the local penitentiary for many years helping inmates with medical needs. She has worked extremely hard, all on her own, to pay off her home, which she has owned and lived in for 47 years. She has never had much money to have a new roof put on. Unfortunately, Betty has been taken advantage of by numerous contractors. Twice, she's had roofers take her money and run. Recently, Betty lost one of her five children. Earlier this year, her mother passed away. Betty is 72 years old. Menzies said, “She has always gone out of her way to help everyone she can. It's time for her to be on the receiving side of a blessing! We can’t wait to help out Ms. Betty! She truly could not be more deserving of a free roof.”

The Non-Profit Organization that Reliant chose this year is Daniel Kids. They seek to ensure that our most vulnerable children and families are provided with the skills and support necessary to become resilient, healthy, contributing citizens. All Daniel programs are necessarily family-driven, culturally-competent, and trauma-focused, taking into consideration that many of the children they're serving have been exposed to some degree of trauma, including emotional/physical/sexual abuse, violence, neglect, abandonment, and fear. Reliant is providing a free roof replacement for their Woodcove Cottage. This cottage houses many young females, ranging from the ages of 5 to 17 who are in their Residential Mental Health Treatment Program. The Statewide In-Patient Psychiatric Program (SIPP) is an intensive residential treatment program for children exhibiting symptoms of severe mental health disorders. A team consisting of a psychiatrist, licensed therapist, behaviorist, nurse, and recreation specialist provides comprehensive mental health services including individual, group, family counseling, and psychiatric care. Of the 39 youth discharged during 2016-2017, 38 met their respective treatment goals and were safely integrated back into the community. Their motto is, “improving the odds for kids,” which totally captures the purpose of their mission “to provide quality services for youth and families.”

Reliant is also co-hosting a food drive for the Woodcove Cottage. Nonperishable food donations can be delivered to 4203 Southpoint Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32216, No later than Friday November 15, 2019. If you would like to help this holiday season, please contact: Volunteer@danielkids.org.

The roof replacements are scheduled to be completed between Thanksgiving and Christmas of this year. In its inaugural year, Every Shingle Heart Initiative provided three deserving families with brand new roofs installed by Reliant. Last year the company selected 2 local families and a food pantry. The company plans to continue to grow its Every Shingle Heart Initiative well into the future and try to help as many people as possible. CEO Sean Shapiro says, “We were thrilled with the success of our first Every Shingle Heart Initiative in 2017 and 2018. The way the community and other businesses came together was truly inspiring. Seeing their reaction over the years and the relief they felt at having new, safe and dry roofs only reinforced our commitment to our community with Every Shingle Heart.”

For more information about Every Shingle Heart and Reliant, please visit reliantroofing.com, facebook.com/ReliantRoofing1 or call 904-635-2757

