Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines

Independence, MO, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents. They supply top quality used machines for metalworking industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the UK, Australia, South America, and India. In an effort to meet international clients’ goals and needs across the globe, their warehouse acts as a central hub for all shipments and orders. They offer CNC machines, fabrication equipment, and manual machines for any customers interested in their hardware, and they work with all of the popular brands in the industry. As one of the top used machine dealers, Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. buys and sells only the best equipment to its clients. Additionally, all inventory can be inspected at the warehouse in-person during normal business hours.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. works closely with buyers and sellers alike to provide consistent high-quality materials to its clients. “We have gotten machinery from Hi-Tech several times in the past, and it’s always been affordable and functional,” says Harp, Owner, from Gardner Freightways. “We will continue to use their services as far as we can see into the future. They are trustworthy, reliable, and consistently work hard to get us what we want when we want it.” Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. accepts single machines for its inventory as well as complete facilities. With 10 years of experience in the industry, they have proven themselves time and time again to be a company that customers can count on.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. specializes in the procurement and sales of various used machinery and is located at 14914 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64050. They sell machinery to customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, the UK, Australia, South America, and India. In addition to selling, Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. also works with the dismantling of machines, transportation, crating, packing, consolidation, container loading, and export coordination. Their 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse holds a variety of used CNC Machining Centers VMC/HMC, CNC Boring Mills, CNC Lathes, and CNC Turning Centers. As president of the organization, Gurpreet Singh ensures that all employees stay up to date with the latest changes in equipment, advancements in technology and relevant market trends. For more information about the company and its capabilities, call (913) 306-1377.

Contact Information:

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc

Gurpreet Singh

(913) 306-1377

Contact via Email

hitechmachineryinc.com

