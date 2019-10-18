An Evening with Temple Grandin: Connecting Animal Science & Autism - December 10, 2019
Omaha, NE, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Future Horizons invites you to spend An Evening with Dr. Temple Grandin in Omaha, NE on December 10.
Temple Grandin is a professor of animal science at Colorado State University, consultant to the livestock industry on animal behavior, and autism spokesperson.
She is one of the first individuals on the autism spectrum to publicly share insights from her personal experience of autism and its relation to animals.
Whether you are a member of the autism community or the livestock arena, you will find this talk informative and unforgettable.
"All animals and people have the same core emotion systems in the brain." - Dr. Temple Grandin
About the Venue:
Scott Conference Center
6450 Pine Street
Omaha, NE 68106
Pre-register before noon CST on December 10 to take advantage of the discounted pricing.
