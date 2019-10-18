Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes

Independence, MO, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and they have proven themselves over the years to be reliable and consistent. Whether a company needs a used manual lathe for cutting, sanding, or drilling, Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. can supply. They always inspect every machine that they purchase with a careful checklist, ensuring that only the best equipment is redistributed to its clients. With inspectors who have been in the metalworking industry for years on end, they guarantee high-quality used manual lathe machines for all customers.

The team at Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is the number one choice when it comes to used manual lathes for sale. “We looked at many ads offering a ‘used manual lathe machine for sale,’ but we were just never sure about the quality,” says Harp, Owner, from Gardner Freightways. “But then we stumbled upon High-Tech Machinery Inc. and all of our concerns were answered. They let us know about their intensive inspection process that all machinery undergoes before being resold, and we felt comfortable buying from them.” Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. continually innovates and stays up to date with the latest industry best practices. They are aware that new equipment enters the market every year, and they familiarize themselves with all makes and models to provide the best machinery for each individual customer.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. specializes in the procurement and sales of various used machinery and is located at 14914 E Truman Rd, Independence, MO 64050. They sell machinery to customers in the United States, Europe, Canada, the UK, Australia, South America, and India. In addition to selling, Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. also works with the dismantling of machines, transportation, crating, packing, consolidation, container loading, and export coordination. Their 20,000 sq. ft. warehouse holds a variety of used CNC Machining Centers VMC/HMC, CNC Boring Mills, CNC Lathes, and CNC Turning Centers. As president of the organization, Gurpreet Singh ensures that all employees stay up to date with the latest changes in equipment, advancements in technology and relevant market trends. For more information about the company and its capabilities, call (913) 306-1377.

