Atlanta Entrepreneur Summit to Feature Business Pitch Contest for Women Founders, December 16

Atlanta, GA, October 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- With a goal to “learn, build and scale,” the Millionaire Mastermind Academy Awards Luncheon and Entrepreneur Summit on Dec. 16 will convene more than 500 business leaders, entrepreneurs and start-ups with a focus on business growth. Featuring more than 500 small business owners and affluent leaders, the Millionaire Mastermind Summit includes workshops on expanding, access to capital, community engagement efforts, contracting opportunities with the U.S. government and support from the U.S. Small Business Administration for startups, as well as a start-up lab for students and emerging entrepreneurs from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Recognizing that only 2.2 percent of venture capital funding went to women in 2018, according to the PitchBook, and that less than 0.1 percent of funding has been allocated to black women over the past decade, the summit features an Entrepreneur Pitch Contest, similar to the well-known “Shark Tank” TV show. Applications are open now for women-owned start-ups interested in delivering a 15-minute presentation to investors during the conference; the top five finalists will be invited to pitch their business live for a chance to win seed funding of $10,000 or more.

“Success in business often comes from adaption, growth and change, and we are proud to celebrate women who are excelling in business today and excited to support those passionate about improving their economic capacity and impact,” said Velma Trayham, founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy and CEO of ThinkZILLA Consulting. “Economic empowerment changes lives – not just those of business owners, but of families and entire communities.”

In particular, the opening fireside chat, with lessons from successful and innovative women, will ask “Where do we go from here?” Panelists will share their personal stories and motivations that helped them transform dreams into reality. Workshop sessions will help attendees learn more about business funding and scalability, boosting local and national exposure to draw more customers, reducing the risk of failure and more.

The 2019 Millionaire Mastermind Academy Awards Luncheon and Entrepreneur Summit takes place Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, 265 Peachtree St. NE. Registration is now available online. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for companies interested in reaching both start-ups and established business owners.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy launched in 2017 with a goal to end poverty through entrepreneurship for women worldwide; the program has since mentored and provided entrepreneurial resources to more than 4,000 plus African-American and other ethnic minority women and has helped 22 women start and launch successful small businesses. The summit offers a chance for members of the academy to celebrate their achievements and build for the future.

