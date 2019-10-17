SOLV is a Proud Winner of PSDA's 2019 PEAK Award

SOLV is thrilled to announce that the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA) has named SOLV as an award winner in the 2019 PEAK Awards.

Meridian, ID, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- PSDA’s PEAK Awards program honors the work of print professionals who have met their customers' needs by providing outstanding value-added products and services through creativity in design, production, fulfillment and other services while solving problems or improving business functions. The award winners all truly embody the spirit of PSDA, in their approaches to strategically partnering with their clients to solve their challenges in creative ways.

Held in partnership with the Print Education & Research Foundation (PERF), the PEAK Awards recognize industry firms that innovate and help customers grow. Since 1995, the program has awarded teams that make bold decisions, create strategic partnerships, connect with customers in new ways, and deliver benefits to end users.

SOLV won this prestigious industry award for its entry, “Company Culture Kit.” Company culture is so important. It drives employee engagement and satisfaction, it drives customer satisfaction, and ultimately the future of your company.

The Culture Kit incorporates those lessons with a combination of tools employees use every day.

1) A table tent that displays each employee’s individual purpose on one side – a daily reminder to focus on what’s meaningful to them. The “21 ways to be a great teammate” are listed on the remaining sides to keep those fresh in employee's minds.

2) The desk calendar was designed to maximize writing space and showcase the 21 ways list while still working within the size constraints of in-house printing capabilities.

3) A custom day planner book. The “21 ways” list was incorporated, quotes and lessons from the book, each employee’s individual purpose, and core values as a company, all designed to be useful and practical for the way employees work.

4) The “21 ways” lessons was incorporated even further by redesigning the peer-to-peer coupons given out at monthly town hall meetings, to recognize the ways teammates embody those lessons and company values. Those coupons then apply toward logo apparel and incentive items in a company store, making the team feel even more connected.

5) Since much of today's day-to-day communication has moved to a central location in Microsoft Teams, a “21 Ways” channel was incorporated, where employees regularly recognize each other for embodying one or more of the 21 ways.

6) As one more added everyday reminder, a customized desktop wallpaper was created for each employee’s computer, featuring individual purposes.

“This award is an amazing testament to the work and successes accomplished by our team every day,” said Tressa McLaughlin. “We are honored to receive such recognition from our peers in the print services industry.”

Learn more about SOLV at www.thesolvgroup.com.

About SOLV

Since 1976, SOLV has helped local and national companies manage, market and grow their businesses. Over the decades, we have developed a wide selection of services, from promotional items and printing to graphic design and W2 processing. But what sets us apart from other companies with similar offerings is our customer service. We’re known for being friendly, honest, responsive and innovative. That combination is why our clients keep coming back to us - some for more than 20 years. SOLV is based in Boise, Idaho, and is 100% women owned.

About PSDA

PSDA (the Print Services and Distribution Association) is the largest community of experts in print, graphics, distribution and marketing services, partnered with the manufacturers and suppliers who support them. PSDA is the print industry’s only association that helps distributors grow by cultivating strategic partnerships with manufacturers and suppliers. We deliver the tailored education and forward-looking insights needed to succeed in this ever-changing industry. For more information, visit psda.org.

