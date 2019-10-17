Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education

Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner.

Garden City, MI, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Phlebotomy Career Training has one of the foremost online educational programs in the nation. Professor Kimmel, the school administrator noted, "We have come a long way since 2009. The online programs which we offer to students have to be as scholastically similar to the in class experience as possible. This can be a challenge. That is why the school has used their resources to include life-like practice training arms and supplies for all online students, as well as video conferencing and live podcasts."

Phlebotomy Career Training specializes not only in phlebotomy training but other skills such as medical assistant, pharmacy technician and dialysis technician. Their longevity is due in part to their ability to change with the times. As with any business there are ups and downs. It is refreshing to know that Phlebotomy Career Training has been able to stay afloat next to the major online universities. When asked how the school and staff plan to celebrate their 11 years of success, the staff coordinator replied, "We are going to send out thank you cards to all our students and include a $100 discount for returning students who want to take other courses that we offer."

The staff was definitely upbeat with the prospect of going into their 11th year of operation. There are new things on the horizon for Phlebotomy Career Training. When asked what was the next goal they they wanted to achieve, Alex one of the counselors replied, "most definitely, accreditation for distance education." According to the administrators, they are now in the intermediate step of accreditation. When asked what does this mean for the future of Phlebotomy Career Training? Professor Kimmel stated, "This means that we will be in business yet another 11 years, hopefully." When Phlebotomy Career Training first opened its doors to the local residents of Garden City they had a small group of students.

They now have expanded to online education throughout the U.S. and other parts of the world. Students from Jordan, Korea and a host of other countries come to Phlebotomy Career Training to earn their certifications in the various health care fields.

According to professor Kimmel, "I believe that providing the accrediting national exams to both our US students and foreign students is a positive step in helping them find employment. We are truly fortunate to be recognized by not one or two, but three national accrediting testing organizations." The mood at Phlebotomy Career Training today was very positive. They had a 4 tier layer cake designed in the shape of a phlebotomy study guide. There was coffee, soda and pizza provided for all the staff and students who attended the event as well as the reporters. Phlebotomy Career Training will report again on their next milestone down the road, hopefully with accreditation.

