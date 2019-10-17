HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification

Aurora, CO, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical decision-making and care. TMCA’s TAVR program is the first in Denver and the Rocky Mountain Region, and the second in the nation, to achieve this official Certification.

The ACC’s Transcatheter Valve Certification is an external review and certification process that pairs with established national clinical databases to monitor patient safety and real-world outcomes related to transcatheter valve therapies. The certification uses established national clinical measures to support clinical decisions and links process improvement to patient outcomes. Hospitals that achieve Transcatheter Valve Certification are currently implementing best practices for evidence-based medicine to support patient-centered decision-making and can track key performance metrics to better identify opportunities for improvement.

“The Medical Center of Aurora has demonstrated its commitment to providing the region with excellent heart care,” said Phillip D. Levy, MD, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award The Medical Center of Aurora with Transcatheter Valve Certification.”

Using a patient-centric philosophy, the multidisciplinary team of board certified cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and cardiac imaging specialists, along with specialized advanced practice providers, employ a collaborative team-based approach to treating heart valve disorders. The unique process the team has developed allows a patient with heart valve disorders, who may be a candidate for transcatheter or surgical repair or replacement, to be seen in the TMCA Valve and Structural Heart Clinic, where a dedicated team helps navigate the procedural process and post-procedural care. TMCA’s physicians are trained to use state-of-the-art techniques and devices, such as the SENTINEL™ Cerebral Protection System, to minimize the risk of stroke, along with advanced diagnostic cardiac imaging to ensure patients receive the best possible care for their condition.

“I’m very proud of our team for this exceptional accomplishment,” said Dr. Jonathan Sherman, an interventional cardiologist with Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates and Medical Director of TMCA’s TAVR Program. “It’s no easy task to get through the ACC’s certification process,” he said. “Our team is dedicated to providing world class cardiovascular care and we have integrated quality initiatives, evidence-based and clinical best-practices, and the latest medical guidelines into our care processes.”

“Our team is very focused on outcomes and continually improving the care we provide,” said Ryan Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of The Medical Center of Aurora and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital. “This is another step in our ongoing effort to optimize the care and outcomes of patients as we strive to be the Rocky Mountain region’s leader in cardiovascular services.”

The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like The Medical Center of Aurora access to a comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac care, including transcatheter valve therapies.

About The Medical Center of Aurora

The Medical Center of Aurora, which has received three-time Magnet® designation for nursing excellence by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), is a 346-bed acute care hospital located in Aurora, Colorado. The Medical Center of Aurora is comprised of five campuses in Aurora and Centennial, Colo., including the Main Campus, located at Interstate 225 and Mississippi, the North Campus Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Centennial Medical Plaza, Saddle Rock ER, Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital, Spalding Rehabilitation at P/SL, and a medical office building at Green Valley Ranch. The Main Campus facility is a Level II Trauma Center with Primary Stroke Certification and Chest Pain Center accreditation, and has an affiliation with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children as well as the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. The Medical Center of Aurora received "A" grades from The Leapfrog Group (Fall 2016 - Spring 2019), was Colorado’s only hospital to receive the Leapfrog Top General Hospital designation two years in a row (2016, 2017), and was recognized as a Best Regional Hospital by U.S. News & World Report (2014-2015, 2017-2018, 2018-2019). The Medical Center of Aurora is proud to be a part of the HealthONE system of hospitals that earned the ranking as the #7 corporate philanthropist in the Denver metro area and was the only hospital system ranked in the top 10. HealthONE contributed more than $1.5 million in 2018 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations. Learn more at AuroraMed.com.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology envisions a world where innovation and knowledge optimize cardiovascular care and outcomes. As the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team, the mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC bestows credentials upon cardiovascular professionals who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College also provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research through its world-renowned JACC Journals, operates national registries to measure and improve care, and offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions. For more, visit acc.org.

