Summa Networks and Digital Communications Consulting Sign Reseller Agreement for North America

Summa Networks to expand its HSS and HLR footprint in North America by signing a reseller agreement with communications solution provider Digital Communications Consulting (DCC).

Madrid, Spain, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Summa Networks, a leading European provider of HLR/HSS technology, officialized their partnership with Digital Communications Consulting (DCC) through a reseller agreement. The agreement empowers DCC to sell and support Summa Networks’ NextGen suite: HSS (Home Subscriber Server), HLR (Home Location Register), EIR (Equipment Identity Register) and PCRF (Policy and Charging Rules Function) to MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators), MVNEs (Mobile Virtual Network Enablers) and MNOs located in North America.

Summa Networks’ carrier grade HLR/HSS is a cost-effective technology for MVNOs and other broadband and telecommunications service providers to deliver IoT and voice solutions. It combines LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR in a single piece of software and enables seamless interworking between 3G, 4G and 5G. NextGen HSS is particularly suitable for IoT deployments due to its flexible pricing model (CAPEX, OPEX, Managed Service) while offering carrier grade technology for up to several million subscribers.

Summa Networks is developing a brand new PCRF. It works as one software in conjunction with Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS and HLR or as standalone, initially enabling a quick and effective launch of VoLTE services.

Digital Communications Consulting is a Wisconsin-based (USA) full-service mobile and wireless communications solution provider. Their Geo diverse IPX interconnectivity allows for 2G/3G/4G/LTE roaming, multi-IMSI steering platforms and more. With the reseller agreement with Summa Networks they are now officially a provider and integrator of Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS and HLR.

“Digital Communications Consulting aims to be a full-service provider for communications solutions. We already integrate core network software components such as SS7, DSS, GRX, DSS-Bearer, EPC. Summa Networks’ NextGen HSS and HLR compliments our offer for (virtual) mobile operators looking for a margin and feature-rich solution. We carefully select our components and found that Summa Networks’ product provides the flexibility demanded by MVNO/MVNE players whilst helping service providers overcome the typical barriers of a traditional HSS/HLR deployment,” says Jake Brown, Owner and Principal Engineer at Digital Communications Consulting.

According to Javier Martin, Chief Executive Officer at Summa Networks: “The demand for our NextGen HSS is growing in North America where it is increasingly considered the choice for rural to bigger MVNOs for replacement of legacy HSS/HLR and IoT applications. We are pleased to be able to support our customers in the region through a local renowned reseller like DCC who have a deep hands-on understanding of core network technologies. Their broad experience is fundamentally important when it comes to complex solutions such as an HSS/HLR, and we have found the perfect partner to support our local customers and expansion in North America.”

Summa Networks will exhibit at the MWC in Los Angeles on 22-24 October 2019.

About Summa Networks

Summa Networks is exclusively specialized in the development of state-of-the-art telecom software that ensure carrier-grade performance. Our unique NextGen HSS reaches further than current HSS and HLR solutions and can be seamlessly deployed in-house and in Cloud environments. It enables smooth interworking between 3G and 4G thanks to LTE HSS, IMS HSS and HLR open standard technologies in one piece of software and is ready to evolve into 5G. Summa Networks is the solution of choice for IoT applications, VoLTE in-a-box and VoWiFi. Summa Networks is part of Enreach group, which prides itself in the success of companies such as the Dutch and German telecom provider Voiceworks, the leading German PBX provider Swyx and the French communications software company Centile. Website: www.summanetworks.com

About Digital Communications Consulting

Digital Communications Consulting is a full-service mobile and wireless communications solutions provider. We provide high-quality, dependable solutions utilizing our Geo-diverse data centers. Our services include SIM design profiling as well as full SIM card production, fully featured 2G/3G/LTE/IMS/voLTE hosting, multi-IMSI steering platforms, and more. We design our unique products with High Availability and according to industry standard protocols. We create solutions to be scalable and utilize best practice design. Our goal is to provide products that fully meet and exceed customer needs. Website: www.dccllc.net

Contact Information:

Summa Networks

Francesca Rigamonti

+34 911590514

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797087

Press Release Distributed by PR.com