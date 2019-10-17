HCA Healthcare/HealthONE's Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research

Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation.

Englewood, CO, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- It’s that time of year where the air gets cooler and the beards get longer! November is Men’s Health Awareness Month, a month that brings awareness to and support of health issues men face. In their second annual event, Swedish Medical Center will join Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to help raise awareness and money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation.

The level one trauma center will host a shave off event on Thursday, October 31 in the main lobby of the hospital. Physicians, nurses, patients and visitors are encouraged to shave off their beards, then grow it back during the month of November for prostate cancer awareness.

· This event is free and open to the public.

· Shaving begins at 10AM and will continue until 2PM.

· Donations to the TUCC Foundation are encouraged.

· Complimentary valet is available and snacks and treats will be provided.

Learn more at www.SwedishHospital.com/shaveoff

About Swedish

Swedish Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare’s HealthONE, is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated colleagues, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians. Swedish serves as the Rocky Mountain Region’s referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment, and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also serves as the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and is the south metro Denver area’s only level I trauma facility with a dedicated burn and reconstructive center. More about the advanced technologies and treatments offered at Swedish Medical Center can be found at SwedishHospital.com.

