NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team

Port Jefferson Station, NY, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient with the utmost care and compassion. He will be practicing at 112 East 83rd Street, New York.

Dr. Brunckhorst earned his medical degree from New York Medical College, where he received the Mosby Scholarship Award for his scholastic effort. Dr. Brunckhorst then completed his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Stamford Hospital. He also completed his fellowships in hematology and oncology at Lenox Hill Hospital.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Brunckhorst has been employed at Lenox Hill Hospital, most recently serving in the esteemed position as Associate Chief and Associate Program Director of Oncology.

In addition, Dr. Brunckhorst has served as an investigator for multiple research projects and also worked on two publications. He was appointed as a clinical instructor of medicine at Cornell Medical School.

