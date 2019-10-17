Hispanic Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Latino to Direct a Russian Language film in Russia.

Los Angeles, CA, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Blue Hemisphere Pictures, LLC is proud to announce that Filmmaker Art Camacho becomes the first Hispanic Director to direct a Russian Language Drama. "Wild League" was shot entirely in Russia with a primarily Russian cast and crew.

"Wild League" is a story based on the real-life events of the 1910’s Russian soccer team and a man destined to prove, even as a pauper and against all odds, he was good enough to play in an aristocrat’s sport. A barge-hauler from Volga, he and his beloved would struggle after being ostracized from his family as the world around them was changing. He went from using his brawn in common fights to using his talents in the new sanctioned sport of soccer. He rose from the tough streets of Moscow and became a leader and changing his life and the lives of those around him. The film stars Olyesy Sudzilovskaya, Ivan Okholobystin, Dmitriy Nazarov, Evgeniy Koryakovskiy Vladmir Yaglych, Adelina Gizatullina, Also joining the cast were renowned American actors, Adrian Paul and William Shockley. Camacho worked alongside Russian director Andrey Bogatyrev and Producers Igor Dobrovolsky, Alexander Nevsky, Yulia Perkul and Eric Brenner.

Quote from Director:

“The (Wild League) script read like an epic love story in an era of Honor, idealism and unyielding determination. Within minutes of reading the first few pages I found myself no longer siting in my office in Los Angeles but transported to Russia at the turn of the Century. As I read on I realized that this was a story that needed to be told and it needed to be told with the same fierce compassion and determination the characters themselves possessed.”

Filmmaker Art Camacho, known for Directing Indie Action films and a renowned as a fight action choreographer took the helm of this drama to tell a passionate story driven by strife and conflict. (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0131064/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1)

"Wild League" will be screened at the prestigious Asian World film Festival in November and will have a Russia national release on October 24, 2019.

Contact Information:

Blue Hemisphere Pictures

Jim Simington

562-964-1322

Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797227

Press Release Distributed by PR.com