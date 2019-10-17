The FMD Group Appoints New President - Mike Waters Joins The FMD Group

The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike

will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow

Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services,

and FMD Distribution and Service).

Phoenix, AZ, October 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The FMD Group is pleased to welcome James M. (Mike) Waters as President. Mike will be responsible for overseeing all the companies within the FMD Group (Flow Management Devices, Oil and Gas Process Solutions, FMD Fabrication Services, and FMD Distribution and Service). Alex Ignatian will retain his position as Chief Executive Officer.

Mike Waters is an experienced, successful, and well-regarded business leader, who joins our team with over twenty-five years of experience within privately held manufacturers of measurement and control devices. His strengths include Organizational Alignment, Strategy Development, Process Development, Acquisition and Capital Deployment, Operational Excellence, Team Building, and Succession Planning.

For the last seven years, Mike has been President and CEO of SOR Controls Group, a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices. "We are fortunate to have someone of Mike's caliber and capabilities join our team," states Alex Ignatian. "With the tremendous growth we've experienced as a company in 2019, this marks the next logical step for The FMD Group."

Before joining SOR, Mike served in several senior leadership positions at CIRCOR International. Preceding CIRCOR, he was President of Flow-Zone, LLC, a Texas-based oilfield supply and automation company. Mike began his career with Emerson Electric Corporation as part of the Rosemount Measurement and Control organization.

Mr. Waters is also a current board member for five different associations, encompassing manufacturing, energy systems, petroleum equipment, and measurement controls. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, TX.

About The FMD Group of Companies:

Flow Management Devices (Flow MD, FMD) is a manufacturer of Unidirectional Captive Displacement Provers (Small Volume Provers). Started in 2007 on the premise we can do it better, FMD has become the leader in small volume prover technology. With the recent introduction of the 4th Generation line of Unidirectional Captive Displacement Provers, seven (7) patents, and two (2) pending, FMD continues to raise the bar in small volume prover design.

Oil and Gas Process Solutions (OAG, OAG-PS), the engineering, measurement and sampling system business unit, have strengthened their market position due to continued research and development and the ability to provide new technologies for measurement and sampling as well as the ability to provide unique and customized measurement solutions to their customer base. OAGs unique approach to providing customers with both sampling and measurement systems designed for their specific needs reaffirms The FMD Groups' commitment to 100% customer satisfaction.

FMD Fabrication Services (FMD-FS) is the machining and fabrication arm of the FMD Group. Not only do they manufacture and supply critical components to Flow MD and Oil & Gas Process Solutions, but they also produce parts for customers in the Aerospace, Medical, and Industrial markets.

FMD Distribution and Service (FMD-DAS), the sales and service business unit, supports both Flow Management Devices and Oil and Gas Process Solutions. FMD-DAS provides engineering support, maintenance, start-up, repair, and water draw services.

Learn more about The FMD Group.

Contact Information:

The FMD Group Of Companies

Judy Williams

602-233-9855

Contact via Email

www.flowmd.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797218

Press Release Distributed by PR.com