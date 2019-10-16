Market Overview

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering

PR.com  
October 16, 2019 1:53pm   Comments
David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering.

Tukwila, WA, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. He brings over 20 years of experience in corporate leadership, specifically leading mechanical, process and manufacturing engineers. Over his career he has implemented LEAN and Six Sigma process improvement initiatives and is a member of AME and ASME. As a design engineer, he patented eight designs in Medical Devices. President John Massenburg stated, “David has a proven history of managing processes to focus engineering efforts. He will be instrumental to the successful realization of our engineering goals.”

AeroGo manufactures innovative load moving equipment, utilizing wheels and hovercraft technology that move heavy, awkward, or delicate loads. Companies large and small benefit from a worldwide dealer network, experienced product specialists, and skilled engineers. We work with you to find a load moving solution that is safe, efficient and cost-effective. Visit www.aerogo.com for more information.

