Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex

Ministry of Woke, a brand new band, based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada is debuting their single, Orwellian World, to tackle the issue of Military Industrial Complex. It addresses the younger generation's frustration with politicians engaging in reckless arms trade with dictatorships, particularly Saudi Arabia, but also other dictatorships such as UAE, Syria and Bahrain and authoritarian leaders of nations such as China and Russia. The song, while composed in English, features a phrase each from Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi.

Due to artistic reputation, personal safety and other concerns, the artists in this band have chosen to stay anonymous for now.

Orwellian World draws inspiration from George Orwell's classic novel, 1984, and draws on many concepts and ideas in the novel. Ministry of Woke’s current focus is on releasing the album to coincide with the Canadian federal elections. The band may re-release the same song or a similar song in the future to coincide with American 2020 elections. The single, Orwellian World addresses the generic issue of Military Industrial Complex from a global perspective and points out the problems associated with it, in particular in relation to arms sales to dictatorships like Saudi Arabia.

With the current Canadian focus, the band's website, http://ministryofwoke.com, forwards to https://endarmssales.com to educate all Canadian voters, young and old, about the devastation Canada is engaging in by trading arms with the Saudi dictatorship. They are raising the question “How Are We Different From The Nations That Traded Arms With Nazi Germany?”

The websites will be modified to address American voters sometime in 2020.

The song will be available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, Google Play Music, Amazon Music and others in the near future.

