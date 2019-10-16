TV Icon Tina Louise Shines in Newly Released Family Drama "Tapestry"
Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen
as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young.
New York, NY, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- www.youtube.com/watch
Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen
as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young.
The film "Tapestry" is available on Amazon Prime, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, iTunes, Pureflix, Christiancinema.com, and Vudu.
Run Time: 91 minutes
Genre: Faith-Based drama
Starring: Stephen Baldwin, Burt Young, Tina Louise
Directed by: Ken Kushner
Screenplay by: Rob DePalo & Ken Kushner
A heartfelt family drama with Stephen Baldwin as the bitter Ryan Goodwin, a man whose life is falling apart. His parents (played by veterans Tina Louise and Burt Young) do all they can to set their troubled son on a course for recovery but perhaps the real answer lie in the Tapestry of life and the role God has in all our lives. Based on a true story.
Contact Information:
Tapestry
Rob DePalo
732-788-0077
Contact via Email
www.facebook.com/tapestrymovie2019/
Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797068
Press Release Distributed by PR.com