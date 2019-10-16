Tina Louise, the iconic "Ginger Grant" from Gilligan's Island, returns to the screen

as a dying family matriarch trying to save her troubled son and husband, played by Stephen Baldwin and veteran actor Burt Young.

The film "Tapestry" is available on Amazon Prime, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, iTunes, Pureflix, Christiancinema.com, and Vudu.

Run Time: 91 minutes

Genre: Faith-Based drama

Starring: Stephen Baldwin, Burt Young, Tina Louise

Directed by: Ken Kushner

Screenplay by: Rob DePalo & Ken Kushner

A heartfelt family drama with Stephen Baldwin as the bitter Ryan Goodwin, a man whose life is falling apart. His parents (played by veterans Tina Louise and Burt Young) do all they can to set their troubled son on a course for recovery but perhaps the real answer lie in the Tapestry of life and the role God has in all our lives. Based on a true story.

