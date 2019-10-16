Sky Ridge Medical Center Awarded Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification from The Joint Commission

Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association's Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center.

Lone Tree, CO, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sky Ridge Medical Center has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark as a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center.

“Earning this designation reflects our commitment to both clinical excellence and superior patient care,” said Susan Hicks, CEO of Sky Ridge Medical Center. “Sky Ridge is proud of our team for working so diligently and to be one of the few hospitals providing this life-saving service to our community.”

“Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, Chief Operating Officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and Chief Nursing Executive for The Joint Commission. “We commend Sky Ridge Medical Center for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”

Sky Ridge underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review over the summer. During the visit, a reviewer from The Joint Commission evaluated the hospital’s compliance with related certification standards to be named a Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The reviewer also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

This minimally invasive neuroendovascular surgery enables the surgeon to use a catheter to remove the clot from the brain. Patients receiving this care are at least twice as likely to be independent 90 days after a stroke.

“Sky Ridge began preparing for the certification process with its first stroke/Large Vessel Occlusion (LVO)case in February 2018. A minimum of 15 LVO cases are required for the certification submission and we have well surpassed that,” said David Welcom, Director of Cardiovascular Care and Neurosciences. “This truly is a multi-faceted, multi-disciplinary approach involving teams from our Emergency Department, Imaging, Pharmacy, Interventional Radiology, ICU, Therapies and our dedicated Neuro/Trauma unit to provide our community with the highest level of care.”

About Sky Ridge Medical Center

Sky Ridge Medical Center, the first hospital to open in Douglas County in 2003, is a Level II Trauma Center, acute care hospital and member of the HealthONE network. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 10,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE family, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes five hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a 10-state region. Visit http://skyridgemedcenter.com/ to learn more.

