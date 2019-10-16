DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award

Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement.

Miami Beach, FL, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- DreamCloud Psychiatry has been selected for the 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award in the Psychiatrist category by the Miami Beach Award Program.

This innovative "cloud-based" telemedicine practice is the psychiatric office of Chris Lee, 36, an NYU-graduate, board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner and millennial DreamCloud Psychiatry integrates a low-cost monthly billing plan with modern healthcare technology to deliver comprehensive psychiatric medical services to patients throughout Florida. Patients can sign-up online at dreamcloudpsychiatry.com.

Each year, the Miami Beach Award Program identifies companies that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Miami Beach area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2019 Miami Beach Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Miami Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Miami Beach Award Program

The Miami Beach Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Miami Beach area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Miami Beach Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

Contact Information:

DreamCloud Psychiatry

Daniel DeMarchena

877-990-0001

Contact via Email

https://dreamcloudpsychiatry.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797063

Press Release Distributed by PR.com