Phyllis E. Groth Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Ida Grove, IA, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Phyllis E. Groth of Ida Grove, Iowa has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the retail field. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Phyllis E. Groth

Mrs. Phyllis E. Groth has been a team leader with Avon for almost a decade and has been a manager with Tupperware for almost 25 years. In this dual role, she is responsible for signing on new Avon representatives to sell the products and educate clients. Phyllis trains, leads and motivates her teams. She consults with Avon clients about beauty and skincare products. She sells Tupperware products in a variety of venues. She also recruits new team members and encourages and assists them in further recruitment.

Phyllis enjoys the relationships she builds with return clients. She also enjoys being a team leader and ensures her team is knowledgeable about the products they are selling. Phyllis makes it a point to educate and help her managers.

Phyllis is a member of the I.S.I. Auxiliary and is the president of the Battle Creek Lutheran Church Ladies Aid and Mary Circle. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening and cooking.

