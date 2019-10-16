Leadership Group Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary

300 members of the LG Group celebrate their 10 Year anniversary celebration.

Lisle, IL, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Leadership Group (LG), a group dedicated to career management and professional development of executives, is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this month.

John Liacone, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Overture Group™ and LG Founder said, “With over 300 members, the LG exists to give support, advice, and counsel to its members and in turn we are happy to give back to the community.” The LG has donated over $200,000 to charitable organizations in the past 10 years. This year’s charity, Camp One Step, received a $65,000 donation from the LG Group. Camp One Step empowers children diagnosed with cancer to find new hope and believe again in a brighter future.

About The Leadership Group

Established in 2009, the Leadership Group (LG) is a career development and networking organization that brings an elite group of executives together to uniquely provide information, education, resources, professional development and support of its members.

About The Overture Group™

The Overture Group™ is a highly respected search and compensation consulting firm with offices in Lisle, IL and Cedar Rapids, IA. Long-term organizational excellence is our mission. The Overture Group™ primarily serves privately held and middle market organizations in the fields of finance, accounting, human resources, operations and technology. The company is a member of the American Institute of CPA’s (AICPA), Financial Executives International (FEI), Illinois Manufacturers’ Association (IMA), Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), The Private Director’s Association (PDA), The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), Vistage, The ESOP Association, WorldatWork, The Association Forum (AF) and LG (Leadership Group CFO | CEO | CHRO). www.theoverturegroup.com

