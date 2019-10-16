Anne M. Wood Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Cottonwood Heights, UT, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Anne M. Wood of Cottonwood Heights, Utah has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the medical device field.

About Anne M. Wood

Anne Wood is the principal of Purol Solutions. She is the human factors engineer for Moog Medical Devices Group. Based in Salt Lake City, Moog is an international manufacturing company specializing in medical devices. They design and develop advanced infusion systems that improve medication safety, optimize application performance and reduce medical expenses. With over 15 years experience, she manages various medical products that are tested for patients and physicians. Ms. Wood is responsible for program management, product validation, technical and marketing communications.

Anne obtained a B.A. in English in 1983 and a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Utah. Previously she served as a human factors engineer at Medtronic and lead human factors engineer at GE. She was a business analyst at Zions Bancorporation and also at Aristocrat Technologies. In her spare time she enjoys radio broadcasting and is an ardent Red Sox fan and New England Patriots fan.

For further information, contact www.moog.com.

