Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL

Lithia, FL, October 16, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't feel his low blood sugars and sometimes doesn't remember to dose himself with insulin. He also is a hard sleeper and doesn't hear his CGM alarm go off at night. He often requires cues and reminders from his parents to manage his diabetes. The family's sleep schedule is affected by Ryan's diabetes as well. With his Diabetic Alert Dog, Keesee, by his side Ryan and his family are hopeful that he will gain the confidence and independence to face the everyday challenges of living with the disease.

SDWR will continue to work with Ryan, his parents and Keesee in their home environment, to train for specific needs he may have. What makes SDWR so unique from other nonprofit service dog organizations is this highly customized and tailored training program. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Ryan, his family, and Keesee every 3-4 months during the next 18 months to make a successful team and gain public access certification.

As an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program (FOPP), the service dog is named after fallen hero Sergeant William Karl Keesee of the Texas Department of Public Safety- Texas Highway Patrol.

Sergeant William Keesee worked for the Department for 25 years prior to his death. FOPP is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Alert Dog Keesee's work with Ryan will carry on in memoriam of Sergeant William Keesee's life of service before self.

Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Autism Spectrum Disorder, PTSD, Seizure Disorder, or in the case of Ryan— Diabetes. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR's program.

Service Dogs by SDWR is a non-profit organization based in Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, "Until there's a cure … there's a dog."

