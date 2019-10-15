Bike-Friendly New Zealand Getting Easier with Bike Barn

Auckland, New Zealand, October 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Cycling is a fantastic mode of transport, because it helps you to get active while also encouraging environmentally friendly practices. Having a bike to get around on is a part of living in New Zealand; after all, what’s the point of living in a beautiful country if you can’t enjoy the great outdoors? One of the companies encouraging people to start biking is New Zealand’s Bike Barn, which is partnering with a number of organisations to get Kiwis in the saddle.

The “Bike it Forward” campaign was created by Bike Barn to help kids and adults alike get access to a reliable bicycle. People around New Zealand are encouraged to give their old bicycles into Bike Barn, which are then restored and donated to organisations that need them.

One such organisation is Whakarewarewa School in Rotorua. Bike Barn donated seven bicycles to the kids in this school, fully re-modelled and ready-to-use, to help the kids develop their motor skills and discipline. They plan to continue this plan going forward, stating, “We’re delighted to be able to provide support for the children at Whakarewarewa School and welcome further donations from the Rotorua community.”

Their community efforts are not exclusive to Rotorua. Bike Barn has also joined Bike Auckland’s bike shop partnership program to make owning a bike easier for Auckland residents. Anyone with a valid Bike Auckland membership card need only present it in-store for discounts up to 25% on bikes, accessories and bike services. They cite their reasoning thus: “we want to help get the message out and encourage more people to ride.”

Lastly, they have partnered with AA Insurance to give AA Members a number of discounts on their products. Presenting your AA Membership card in store will fetch you a ten percent discount on all bike purchases, and a twenty percent discount on services and accessory purchases. Kiwis can also enjoy a free Bronze-level bike service every year, so they can be sure their bikes are in perfect working order.

