Best B2B Lead Generation Company CIENCE Posts Record Growth in Q3

Record Sales and Key Customer Wins Highlight Record Quarter for Industry Leader, CIENCE.

San Diego, CA, October 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Top outsourced B2B Lead Generation company CIENCE today announced its largest third quarter, ever. In Q3 2019, CIENCE posted record sales, more than doubling sales totals year-over-year. Growth was driven by demand for lead generation and sales prospecting services, as well as favorable market positioning.

CIENCE was recognized as a Fall 2019 "High Performer" by G2, a "Top Rated" company by TrustRadius, and was ranked at #112 on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America list.

At the heart of its most popular package, the CIENCE Sales Development Rep Team, the CIENCE model offers specialized teams of sales research, campaign strategy, and sales development staff hyper-focused on new business acquisition.

CIENCE saw notable new company wins in Q3, including Monster Worldwide, Uber, NetApp, Bellwether Coffee, and Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) added as customers. CIENCE now counts clients served in more than 135 industries.

“It’s easy to see how valuable CIENCE can become to our customers, as virtually every study highlights Lead Generation as the top issue facing B2B sales teams today,” said Eric Quanstrom, CIENCE’s Chief Marketing Officer. “CIENCE delivers a better approach to address the lead generation issue. We start with thoroughly researched companies and contacts, then leverage multi-channel outreach to engage new customers-- ultimately creating new business opportunities for our clients.”

Targeted outbound is one of the highest Return-on-Investment (ROI), most cost-effective go-to-market activities for companies of all sizes. CIENCE is honored to have great customers whose brands we take pride in helping grow.

"CIENCE has a significant background in lead generation, with wide sector expertise," said Jeff Potter, CEO of Beskapes. "We benefited from their lessons learned (even in other industries) and applied those experiences. We had access to the highest level of management, assigned a full (and very competent) team who quickly became part of our team - both in terms of research, scripting, and prospect communication (verbal and written)."

More record growth appears to be on the horizon, as CIENCE’s own lead generation results show a consistent Lifetime Value to Customer Acquisition Cost (LTV:CAC) ratio above 6:1, and Q3 was no different.

Headcount at the company recently passed the 540 people mark across its seven global offices.

