Organizations Running Data Analysis in Their Private Clouds Can Benefit from Current-Generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 Server Nodes, Principled Technologies Finds

Running read-intensive big data workloads in the Principled Technologies (PT) data center, a Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 solution outperformed a modular solution of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes.

Durham, NC, October 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Critical business decisions can depend on getting the right answers from data analysis as quickly as possible and using aging modular solutions can slow down the process. PT recently released a report that shows how beneficial it can be for organizations to move their data analysis workloads from a private cloud of HPE ProLiant XL170r Gen9 nodes to a private cloud of current-generation Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 nodes. The PowerEdge C6420 nodes delivered twice the performance of the HPE nodes.

According to the report, “If your private cloud runs Apache Cassandra workloads, the bump in performance from moving to new nodes could help put more in-depth, actionable insight into the hands of decision makers.”

To learn more about the advantages of replacing older servers in a private cloud with Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 server nodes powered by 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, read the full report at: http://facts.pt/kk9hwux. For the report highlights, read the executive summary at: http://facts.pt/u0wwry2.

