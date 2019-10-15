Renown Recording Artist, Actor and Producer Lends His Views on Crucial Issues to the Feature Doc About America's War On Drugs and Joins The Film as an Executive Producer

Los Angeles, CA, October 15, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Aletheia Films, a Los Angeles-based production company, has announced today that renowned recording artist, producer and actor Ice-T (“Law & Order SVU”) has come onboard to appear in and executive produce their upcoming documentary feature film “Public Enemy Number One.”

A film by King of Quality Productions’ Chris Chiari, “Public Enemy Number One” was directed by Robert Rippberger (“7 Days In Syria”/”Strive”) and tackles the United States war on drugs, focusing on major shifts in drug policy and culture from the Nixon era until today. The film also examines this war’s devastating effect on everything from racial biases, hidden political motives and the horrific injustices in our penal system. The documentary, produced in association with Natural 9 Entertainment, also features exclusive interviews from 3 former U.S. Drug Czars, key policy makers, renown authors and legendary activists such as Keith Stroup, “Public Enemy Number One” will premiere at the DOC LA Film Festival in Los Angeles on October 19, 2019 at 5:00PM.

“I am proud to be a part of this important project,” said Ice-T, the film’s executive producer. “This documentary shines a light on an issue that over decades has resulted in devastating effects on our society and our country.”

“Public Enemy Number One” was produced by Chris Chiari and Robert Rippberger with Phil Viardo, Jerry Szycer and Jeff Androsky serving as executive producers alongside Ice – T, Wes Hull and David Lugo of El Ride Productions.

Aleitheia Films has most recently wrapped the feature film “Strive” starring Danny Glover, Shaylin Becton and JoiStaRR that has won numerous awards including the “Audience Award” and “Best Actress Award” for Joi "JoiStaRR" Campbell’s performance at the 2019 Harlem International Film Festival. The film will be released in select theaters as well as on AMC Networks’ Urban Movie Channel this Fall.

