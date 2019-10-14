Debut Book Released by Widow Spreading Tire Safety Awareness

Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing Hosting First Book Signing Event in Denver, CO

Denver, CO, October 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Diana Hubner, CEO of The Tire Mom LLC, is on a mission to educate the public about tire safety and is touring the country to promote her new book, Tire Mom: A Journey of Hurting, Helping and Healing. Hubner is traveling across the country to create tire safety awareness and she will be hosting her first book signing event October 17 in Denver, CO. Last year, Hubner purchased a set of tires for a family in each of the 50 states, some of them perfect strangers, to help heal from the death of her husband in a tire-related accident. Tire Mom is the story of that journey.

Hubner’s national book tour kicked off in Rochester NY on October 1. She is re-visiting many of the families who received a free set of tires from her last year. Dates and locations are announced on TheTireMom.com. This is Hubner’s second year in a row, raising awareness about tire manufacture dates and tire safety and she is already on a roll having visited Rochester Hills and Port Huron in Michigan, Chicago, IL, Perry, IA, Salt Lake City, UT, and Las Vegas, NV, and Burbank, CA, so far. Hubner is scheduled to be in Denver, CO on October 16th for a feature on KDVR Fox 31, and to appear at her first book signing event.

“I lost my husband because we didn’t know how important it is to check the age of your tires,” says Hubner. “We’re told to check the air pressure and the tire tread, but seldom look at the manufacture date on the sidewall.”

As a stay-at-home mom who simply wanted to learn more about tires after the loss of her husband, Hubner set out to learn from the experts. In addition to sharing her newfound knowledge about how to read the manufacture date on tires, Tire Mom is also the story of how Hubner channeled her grief into helping others stay safe on the road. Tire Mom can be purchased on Amazon.com and from TheTireMom.com.

