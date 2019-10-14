Inc. Magazine Reveals truDigital Signage as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

truDigital Signage ranks No. 2255 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 179 percent.

Sandy, UT, October 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed that truDigital Signage is No. 2255 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most distinguished ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique view of the most successful independent small businesses in America. Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Pandora, Timberland, Yelp, Zillow and various other prominent companies first gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Communication is the foundation of our company, it's exciting to see the successes we have had in such a short amount of time." - Pete McNeil, truDigital Signage CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been extremely competitive and innovative within their markets, but the list as a whole reveals staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astonishing three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

truDigital Signage began with the goal and vision to revolutionize the way companies communicate with employees, visitors, and customers via signage in offices, schools, hospitals, warehouses, and more. Providing user-friendly software and hardware to transform blank TV screens into engaging message boards has brought truDigital Signage to the forefront of the digital signage industry.

