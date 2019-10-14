Teresa Perkins, Design Extraordinaire to Appear on ZTV

The exclusive television interview with Zondra Evans and Teresa Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel.

Dallas, TX, October 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Teresa Perkins, Design Extraordinaire, will appear on an upcoming episode on ZTV to inspire women all around the globe to share her gift and enthusiasm for interior design. Perkins has been featured in Home & Garden Magazine, Urban Avenue Magazine, Condo Living Las Vegas Style, the Las Vegas Business Press, First Lady, and the Dallas Boss Magazine.

“Featuring Teresa Perkins is exciting and providing a global presence for her new business venture, LaYerz Interiors, is exactly what my platform is designed to do,” says Evans. Evans is the producer of ZTV and the CEO of Zeds Corp., a global marketing platform for solo-preneurs and entrepreneurs.

Teresa also has over 12 years experience in the real estate industry where she has received numerous accolades, to include “Best New Agent of the Year.” She has been featured in Home & Garden Magazine, Urban Avenue Magazine, Condo Living Las Vegas Style, the Las Vegas Business Press, & First Lady Magazine. Teresa has also appeared on the “Corner for Success” radio show and had the honor to decorate stages for shows to include staging for the infamous poet & historian, Dr. Maya Angelou.

Living her dream by fulfilling the needs of her clients, Teresa believes working with people in their home is an honor. Her ultimate goal is to help each client define their vision to incorporate it. She loves to create the “WOW” effect & believes everyone deserves to express themselves in their best form.

The exclusive interview with Evans and Perkins will air on the Reewind Channel. Viewers can download the Reewind app to stream all-new programming this fall. The Reewind Channel is a dynamic platform that mixes old school favorites with new school flavor to bring hope and positivity back to cable TV. For more information on LaYerz Interiors or to reach Teresa Perkins, visit www.layerzinteriors.com or email info@layerzinteriors.com.

ZTV has partnered with the Reewind Channel to strengthen the landscape for small businesses and position entrepreneurs to create a global presence. Doing so will give these businesses the freedom to create, to play in a bigger space, and take full advantage of the benefits of streaming online content.

About Zondra Evans:

Zondra Evans is the best selling author of The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story.” Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, The Big Biz Show, and The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc. Evans’ work includes national organizations such as: The National Association of Women Business Owners, E-Women’s Network, Tracey California Women’s Forum, Association for Women in Science, California Government Networking Groups, Empowering Women, and El Dorado County Self Sufficiency Program. Evans also owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney, Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Contact Information:

Zeds Corp.

Zondra Evans

469-712-7168

Contact via Email

www.zedscorp.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796930

Press Release Distributed by PR.com