Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Actress Keelia McGovern Makes Her First Film

PR.com  
October 14, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Actress Keelia McGovern embarks on producing her first film establishing herself in a new generation of women filmmakers.

New York, NY, October 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Actress, singer, and writer Keelia McGovern embarks on her making her first film "Eating Cake Alone." The film is a creative look into modern romance and touches on themes of loneliness, depression, and love for women in this generation.

In making this film, Keelia is now apart of a new generation of women filmmakers that bring with them their unique insight on culture and art. In recent years Hollywood has paid closer attention to women filmmakers than in past generations. Directors, writers, and producers like Greta Gerwig who was nominated for an Oscar for her film "Ladybird," Anna Boden who co-directed "Captain Marvel" (in which Keelia made a cameo), and actress turned director Olivia Wilde who directed the acclaimed "Booksmart," have been instrumental in putting women like Keelia and their work in film in a brighter spotlight.

The film will be directed by Keelia's Fiance Nathan Clarkson best known for his acting in projects like The Purge and directing work on such indie favorites as The Unlikely Good Samaritan and the upcoming Miracle on Highway 34.

It will be produced by Joseph Holmes.

The film is expected to premier at festivals in 2020.

Contact Information:
Beloved Entertainment
Louis Giovino
818-207-9297
Contact via Email
www.lightingdark.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796874

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo