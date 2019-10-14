ZTV Features Author and Inspirational Speaker, Martha Lazo Munez

Author of "Hiding From Myself" shares her story of domestic violence and hope on ZondraTV Network with host, Zondra Evans.

Dallas, TX, October 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Zondra Evans is thrilled to announce that Martha Munoz, author of the upcoming release “Hiding From Myself” will appear on an upcoming episode on ZTV to talk about her story and inspiration for the novel. Martha earned the “Women of the Year” Affiliate award by the NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owner) Organization in 2012 for her work within the communities of domestic violence.

“Having Martha Munoz on the show to talk about her story is exciting and inspire other women is exactly what my platform is designed to do,” says Evans. Evans is the producer of ZTV and the CEO of Zeds Corp., a global marketing platform for solo-preneurs and entrepreneurs.

“I started the Women’s Legacy of Hope Foundation because I knew there must be more women just like me. I wanted an organization where one would get resources, referrals, and tools,” says Munoz. “Once battered and abused, I wanted to help women just like me.”

“Hiding From Myself” releases on October 19, 2019, and will be available for purchase on Amazon. A launch party is planned for that night at the Westin in the Gas Lamp District (San Diego, CA).

ZTV has partnered with the Reewind Channel to strengthen the landscape for small businesses and position entrepreneurs to create a global presence. Doing so will give these businesses the freedom to create, to play in a bigger space, and take full advantage of the benefits of streaming online content.

About Zondra Evans:

Zondra Evans is the best selling author of The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story.” Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, The Big Biz Show, and The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc. Evans’ work includes national organizations such as The National Association of Women Business Owners, E-Women’s Network, Tracey California Women’s Forum, Association for Women in Science, California Government Networking Groups, Empowering Women, and El Dorado County Self Sufficiency Program. Evans also owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney, Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

