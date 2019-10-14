Limited pieces from LUCHEVIDA "COLORBLIND" will be released on November 09, 2019, 11:00 AM EST.

New York, NY, October 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- All-American Clothing Label LUCHEVIDA offers luxurious, 100% cotton t-shirts that are proudly Made in the USA. On 11.09.19, 11:00 AM EST, the first piece from the limited collection, entitled, "COLORBLIND," will be introduced to the world as an exclusive, limited edition t-shirt. The company is a champion for inspiration, with each piece of their collection representing something special, by color and by virtue — "These Are NO Ordinary Items of Clothing," commented a spokesperson from the company.

The initial collection launch will consist of 12 limited edition pieces that will be released by date:

1. Release Date: 11.09.19. COLORBLIND is pure and enlightened, free from judgment and stands against injustice

2. Release Date: 12.07.19. ROYALTY is of privilege and lives a life of abundance with no bounds

3. Release Date: 02.08.20. THE ARTIST is led only by his imagination, and is inspired to create shapes, sounds and colors that move the world

4. Release Date: 04.04.20. THE ENTREPRENEUR organizes and operates businesses, and is not afraid to take on greater risks than the average man. THE ENTREPRENEUR has vision, is focused and is driven

5. Release Date: 06.06.20. THE PRINCE takes his rightful place with power, honor and grace

6. Release Date: 08.08.20. THE MUSE is a force of inspiration and influences revolutionary changes in the world

7. Release Date: 10.10.20. THE GOLDEN CHILD is the chosen one and comes to us to rid the world of the ignorance and judgment it uses to wage war against itself

8. Release Date: 12.12.20. MOON MAN has the power to create things that are out of this world

9. Release Date: 02.06.21. KING OF HEARTS is the divine patron of love

10. Release Date: 04.03.21. MR. ICY is mad chill

11. Release Date: 06.12.21. THE SUPER HERO has unlocked great powers by doing good deeds in the world, reaching the "highest heights" of humanity, as a truth teller, a giver and a helper to all walks of life

For an added level of excitement, the company kept the 12th t-shirt of the collection a mystery piece that displays binary code as a hint in place of its name. The 12th mystery piece will be unveiled 12.06.19 and will be available for sale on 08.14.21.

