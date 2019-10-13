ZTV Features Exclusive Interview with the Reality Behind The Illusion, Shondale Wilhite

ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization.

Dallas, TX, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Shondale Wilhite of The Reality Behind The Illusion, was chosen by ZTV for an on-location exclusive interview to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization.

“I’m excited to feature Shondale Wilhite and provide a global presence for her new and innovative book, The Reality Behind The Illusion,” says Evans, “this is exactly what my platform is designed to do.” Evans is the producer of ZTV, and the CEO of Zeds Corp., a global marketing platform for solo-preneurs and entrepreneurs.

Shondale Wilhite is a published author, transformation coach and a public speaker. She is a member of We Are Survivors organization and advocates to end sexual and domestic abuse of which she is a survivor.

Shondale started writing in a journal at a very young age. She believed that was the best way to express her feelings.

Her first book The Reality Behind The Illusion was nominated for a Henri Award in the Christian Literary Awards and (2) categories in the IALA Awards within the first year of being published. She is now a co-author of #1 bestseller WAS Visual Empowerment Journal.

The exclusive interview with Evans and Wilhite aired early October, on the Reewind Channel. Viewers can download the Reewind app to stream all new programming this fall. The Reewind Channel is a dynamic platform that mixes old school favorites with new school flavor to bring hope and positivity back to cable TV. For more information on The Reality Behind The Illusion or to reach Shondale Wilhite, visit https://about.me/Shondale or email shondalewilhite@gmail.com.

ZTV has partnered with the Reewind Channel to strengthen the landscape for small businesses and position entrepreneurs to create a global presence. Doing so will give these businesses the freedom to create, to play in a bigger space, and take full advantage of the benefits of streaming online content.

About Zondra Evans:

Zondra Evans is the best selling author of The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story.” Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, The Big Biz Show, and The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc. Evans’ work includes national organizations such as: The National Association of Women Business Owners, E-Women’s Network, Tracey California Women’s Forum, Association for Women in Science, California Government Networking Groups, Empowering Women, and El Dorado County Self Sufficiency Program. Evans also owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney, Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

