Eisenge Brings High Quality Women's Fashion Into The Global Market

Los Angeles, CA, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Eisenge, a leading global online retail company based in China, is now launching its high fashion women's wedding dresses and formal wear to the global market. Women of all ages who enjoy trendy and fashionable gowns will get to enjoy the company’s high quality attire, factory low prices, fast and professional packaging and shipping and the best customer service no matter where they are located globally.

The decision to move into the global market was made due to the success that the company has witnessed in its home country and other regions where it’s popular, namely the American and European markets. The most recent financial performance report shows a steady rise of the company’s popularity and preference levels at a rate of 100% in the past year alone. This is mainly witnessed in the women’s wedding dresses and women’s formal dresses sectors which are very popular and which the company aims to capitalize on it its global market entry.

Founded in 2017 by Gavin Tian, the company prides itself on offering the latest fashions in women’s wedding and formal wear in addition to a large variety of event items and gift ideas. The main commitment made to customers is the provision of high quality products which are both trendy and stylish at very affordable factory prices which can now be experienced by the company’s customers worldwide. With the company’s launch into this new market, the main target is to offer global customers high quality women’s fashion at the competitive prices that Eisenge is known for. This will be effectively done by the company’s team of 100 employees who are well-trained and edited in serving all women globally in terms of providing the best solutions for wedding dresses and formal dresses for special occasions.

The company’s wedding dresses are especially popular due to their affordability and range in styles and designs. The company is known for offering styles that cater to many customer tastes and preferences and include designs that fall into categories such as haute couture, plus size wedding gowns, black and other colored wedding gowns, sleeveless and long sleeved wedding gowns. In addition to this, the company offers women’s formal dresses that come in the form of formal, simple, classic, elegant, glam, beach inspired, ball gowns, day time and garden inspired dresses with different necklines and fashion designs. In general, the company offers the following formal dress categories for women: prom dresses, party dresses, evening dresses, homecoming dresses, cocktail dresses, Mother of the bride dresses, bridesmaid dresses and wedding dresses.

To ensure that the company is well prepared to meet the needs of its growing clientele and fit perfectly into the global market, good customer experience will have to be guaranteed. The company has provided an assurance of this through its long partnerships express product delivery companies like DHL, UPS, FedEx and UPS. This will ensure that the dresses reach customers on time. Many improvements have been made in the company’s structure to ensure its better able to serve the global market. A team of more outstanding fashion designers have been recruited specifically for the global market. This means that the dresses on offer will include more varieties and designs to meet the different needs of different cultures and backgrounds. The goal is to ensure that no woman feels left out and the brand is known for catering to every taste and uniqueness. The latest trend the that company has launched with the new team of designers is the “Onlyce Series” of wedding gowns which include 4 different designs such as the mermaid wedding gowns, A-line designs, empire waist and princess gowns. In accordance to the company’s country of origin, the designs of the new wedding dresses combine both Chinese cultural embroidery and modern western designs to give it an authentic, unique and modern feel. These new series will be released during the last week of November.

With Eisenge, the client is always favored because more purchases lead to more savings. Being an online company, the website is well suited to the global market as it is available in all the major languages which means that the international clientele will be catered for. Therefore, the company is ready to take on the new market with the latest in fashion and women’s dresses for retail clients or for business wholesalers selling women’s formal dress and wedding dresses and are in search of an affordable and convenient supplier.

The global market stands to gain from Eisenge through its largest fashion catalogs, high quality fabrics and styles. With the new design team, it’s a guarantee that new, modern and cutting edge products will be added to the company’s fashion catalog every single day. Today’s fashion follower and buyer is experienced and always looks for the latest, trendiest and most stunning pieces available in the market and this is exactly what Eisenge will now offer to the global customer base.

