NIX Supports Regional Development in Florida

An international software development company based in Florida, NIX United, announces a pro bono contest for NGOs and non-profit organizations that engage in the local development of the region in any possible way.

Saint Petersburg, FL, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The company is ready to create a tech solution for any worthy organization, within a $5,000 budget. NIX will accept all proposals, the only condition being that a company should be engaged in local community development in Florida. If your organization is eager to improve the quality of life in a community, neighborhood, city or municipality level, but faces certain technical issues or cannot afford developing the software product, the NIX team will be happy to support your initiative and provide you with a proper solution.

"We believe in the impact of pro bono services and see the great potential of such activities," says NIX SVP Business Development, Vladimir Kuzmenko. "As members of the Tampa Bay community, who care a lot about the local environment, we are happy to make our contribution to the development of the region in our way -applying our expertise and technological skills. Our competence combined with an effort of other companies will double the benefit the local community will get.”

To express your interest, please submit all your proposals on ask@nix-united.com by October 31. After the deadline, the NIX Board will judge all applications, select the one they find the most important for regional development and begin the collaboration with the chosen company.

The details were released at 1 Million Cups Event in Saint Petersburg, FL on October 9. The competition has been set up to provide professional assistance to companies that contribute to the development of the local community and is planned to be repeated on a regular basis in the future.

About

NIX is an international team of 2000+ specialists from all over the globe, delivering software solutions since 1994. We put our expertise and skills at the service of client business to pave their way to the industry leadership.

All details, questions and final proposals you may submit in any format to:

1st Central Tower, 360 Central Avenue, 11th floor, Suite 1120

Saint Petersburg, Florida

33701, United States of America

+1-727-900-8020

ask@nix-united.com

https://nix-united.com/

