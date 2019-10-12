IDI Consulting Raises Blood Cancer Awareness & Funds Through Light The Night Walk

Local IT consulting company participates in fourth year of fundraising efforts for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Pittsburgh, PA, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- IDI Consulting, a leading professional information technology services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices in Houston, TX and New York, NY, will participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light The Night Walk for the fourth consecutive year. To demonstrate support for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and their fight to cure blood cancer, as well as the brave individuals whose lives have been touched by cancer, IDI Consulting has created a fundraising team for the Light The Night Walk taking place on Thursday, October 17 at Heinz Field.

The IDI Consulting Light The Night team has set their fundraising goal at $8,000 which will go toward Pittsburgh’s overall 2019 Light The Night Walk fundraising goal of $1,000,000. In addition to an initial contribution to this cause, IDI Consulting will also raise funds through efforts which include a Hole-in-One Contest at Fox Chapel Golf Club with all proceeds going directly to the Light The Night campaign effort. In addition, IDI Consulting will serve as a 2019 Light The Night local sponsor. Participants can stop by IDI Consulting’s area in the Innovation Celebration Tent on the day of the event.

“Despite living in a world where technology and medical advancements evolve at an incredible rate, there is still, unfortunately, no cure for cancer,” said William Thomas, Managing Partner, IDI Consulting. “That’s why our team comes together each year to raise awareness, funds and hope for those living with, or caring for, someone with cancer. We hope to shed even the smallest bit of light on these heroes’ darkest days.”

To learn more about and make a donation to IDI Consulting’s fundraising team, visit: https://pages.lls.org/ltn/wpa/Pttsbrgh19/idiconsulting

About Light The Night

Light The Night is a signature fundraising event for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society that raises funds for lifesaving research to find blood cancer cures and support individuals currently battling cancer. Nearly 1 million people participate in 140 walks across North America. For more information, visit: LightTheNight.org.

About IDI Consulting

Located in Pittsburgh, New York City and Houston, IDI Consulting is dedicated to solving business problems using strategic and technologic methods. Services include Project Management, Business Process Re-engineering, Major ERP Installation, Custom Application Development, Programming and Installation, Application and System Design, Database Analysis and Design, Systems Analysis and Design as well as Software Analysis and IT Consulting. Visit IDI-Net.com for more information.

