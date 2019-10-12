National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition

Indianapolis, IN, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited to 50 participants. Competitors will be divided by weight classes for both men and women.

This is a great event for the first time competitor and challenging for the seasoned lifter. Online registration is now open through November 5, 2019 at nifs.org/powerlifting.

Last year’s competition saw more than 50 athletes, with an overwhelming atmosphere of sportsmanship and support for all lifters. Luke Frandsen, a previous competitor said, “the annual NIFS competition always impresses me with the efficiency and lifter-focused atmosphere I've seen year after year. Your competition is always my favorite to watch and lift in.”

For more information on this event visit nifs.org/powerlifting or contact Tony Maloney at 317-274-3432, or by email at tmaloney@nifs.org. NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org.

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.

