Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

National Institute for Fitness and Sport to Host 6th Annual Non-Sanctioned Powerlifting Competition

PR.com  
October 12, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Indianapolis, IN, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) will be hosting its 6th annual, non-sanctioned, Powerlifting Competition on Saturday, November 9, 2019.

The competition will be comprised of 3 different lifts including Squat, Bench and Dead Lift. Competition begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. and is limited to 50 participants. Competitors will be divided by weight classes for both men and women.

This is a great event for the first time competitor and challenging for the seasoned lifter. Online registration is now open through November 5, 2019 at nifs.org/powerlifting.

Last year’s competition saw more than 50 athletes, with an overwhelming atmosphere of sportsmanship and support for all lifters. Luke Frandsen, a previous competitor said, “the annual NIFS competition always impresses me with the efficiency and lifter-focused atmosphere I've seen year after year. Your competition is always my favorite to watch and lift in.”

For more information on this event visit nifs.org/powerlifting or contact Tony Maloney at 317-274-3432, or by email at tmaloney@nifs.org. NIFS media contact, Trudy Coler (317) 274-3432, email tcoler@nifs.org.

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport is a non-profit organization committed to enhancing human health, physical fitness and athletic performance through research, education and service.

Contact Information:
National Institute for Fitness and Sport
Trudy Coler
(317) 274-3432
Contact via Email
www.nifs.org
250 University Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46202

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796760

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo