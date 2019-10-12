Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device

Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND.

Salt Lake City, UT, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Aciont Inc. announced today that the company was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. The patent number is US 10,398,594 B2 and its title, “Intrascleral Drug Delivery Device and Associated Methods.”

“While Aciont has several ocular drug delivery patents and numerous pending, this one is the first the covers important aspects of our novel non-invasive system relying primarily on passive-based drug delivery,” said John Higuchi, Aciont’s CEO. “This potentially represents the first of a series of patents which are pending and others that have been filed within the last few years that may provide broad coverage of a wide range of drug formulations and materials incorporated in our Visulex ocular drug delivery system,” Higuchi added.

About Aciont

Aciont Inc. is a mid-clinical staged, specialty biopharmaceutical company located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Aciont’s Visulex noninvasive drug delivery technology platforms endeavor to advance therapeutics in ophthalmology. Our world-renowned research team is focused on developing noninvasive therapeutics for sight threatening diseases affecting both the anterior and posterior sections of the eye addressing a potential wide range of ocular diseases and drug transport challenges. Our lead clinical staged product, DSP-Visulex, addresses key ocular inflammation related indications such as severe uveitis, post-operative pain/inflammation and macular edema.

About the Visulex Ocular Application Device

The Visulex device is a self-adhering eye drug delivery applicator designed to facilitate drug diffusion entering primarily through the conjunctiva-scleral surface and minimizing drug clearance due to tearing and drainage into the nasolacrimal duct. Most small drug molecules are suitable for Visulex-P (passive diffusion-based method) which enables a high drug driving force across the intrascleral barriers via in office or potentially at home treatments of five minutes or less. Aciont’s Visulex-I technology platform through a process known as electroosmosis also incorporates a novel noninvasive iontophoretic (mild electrical current) method for delivering macromolecules such as antibodies to the back of the eye.

About DSP Visulex

DSP-Visulex is a noninvasive drug delivery system of dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP). It utilizes a combination of a proprietary high concentration DSP solution and Visulex-P drug delivery technology to enable a simple administration of DSP to treat inflammation conditions of both anterior and posterior eye tissues. Numerous preclinical studies have demonstrated the ocular drug distribution, safety, and efficacy of DSP-Visulex. Visulex-P is based on passive diffusion to deliver small molecules such as most immunosuppressive agents. DSP-Visulex’s lead program was supported by two phase 2 NEI SBIRs, reference by Grant R44EY014772, and the completed phase 1/2 clinical study demonstrating efficacy and safety under an ocular inflammation treatment protocol is registered at clinicaltrials.gov under identifier NCT02309385.

Contact Information

Aciont Inc.

Website: www.aciont.com

Phone: 801-895-4089

Email: admin@aciont.com

