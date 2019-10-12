COPS Monitoring Invests in jBASE

Williamstown, NJ, October 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- COPS Monitoring, the largest provider of wholesale professional alarm monitoring services in North America, announced today the migration of its proprietary Generations monitoring software platform to industry-leading jBASE from ZumaSys.

For decades, the exclusive COPS Generations software was built on the D3 platform which has been the ultimate platform for complex data definitions and high-level program logic capabilities while providing the most sought-after features for developers. The results were fast development and deployment of new features, tremendous scalability, high reliability well-suited for the high demands of alarm services on the advanced COPS Generations monitoring platform, along with industry leading MPower dealer access, and advanced API access.

"As the only large scale professional monitoring company with its own proprietary UL listed monitoring platform, COPS takes tremendous pride in staying ahead of the technology curve, and our competition," said Jim McMullen, President. "Our major investment in jBASE not only gives us significant improvements today, it positions us to expand our technical capabilities for substantial growth." The switch is already yielding results with increased queries and reporting speeds that complete in a fraction of the time it took on the prior platform.

jBASE, a world class Multi-dimensional Database Management System, takes the best points of the relational database model to the next level by adding several significant benefits including greater speed, ease of use, robust integration capabilities, superb performance, and all the rich features associated with Multi-Value databases. jBASE is the operating system of choice for mission-critical systems including financial institutions, government, healthcare, retailers, and now professional monitoring companies.

jBASE has been deployed by over 300K users in 70 countries and its wide use gives COPS access to a broad spectrum of programmers, developers, and the next generation of innovative technology. jBASE works seamlessly with C, C++, and its own object-oriented language, Jabba with further support for .NET, C#, Java, and JavaScript applications via REST APIs.

The hardware environment is also critical to speed, reliability, and security. The COPS Generations platform and other related systems operate on Cisco servers in a FlexPod configuration. COPS' headquarters in New Jersey hosts multiple instances of Generations in the Linux OS-based VMWare environment that spans five physical servers (2 FlexPods) - providing the ultimate reliable failsafe for critical systems. As an added measure of disaster preparedness, and reliability, COPS has additional geo-diverse instances of hardware and its Generations software on standby at Switch's Core Campus cloud facility in Las Vegas – one of the most prominent and secure data facilities in the world.

About COPS Monitoring:

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Williamstown, NJ, COPS Monitoring (a brand of Lydia Security Monitoring) is the largest provider of professional monitoring services in the United States. Its award-winning network of central stations with locations in New Jersey, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, and Maryland, is trusted by approximately 3,500 independent alarm dealers to safeguard more than 3.5 million homes and businesses in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. COPS is UL listed, FM approved, IQ certified, TMA Five Diamond certified, and has been named Central Station of the Year by The Monitoring Association. For more information about COPS Monitoring, visit copsmonitoring.com.

Contact Information:

COPS Monitoring

David Smith

800.326.7233

Contact via Email

https://copsmonitoring.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/796806

Press Release Distributed by PR.com